A pursuit ended Friday with the death of the suspect behind the wheel in Riverside, officials said.

The unidentified man was wanted in a shooting in Hemet at 7:30 p.m. The chase wound through Hemet and led to Riverside.

Along the way, the suspect fired at least two rounds at pursuing officers, officials said.

The chase ended at Arlington and California avenues in Riverside.