Pursuit Ends in Violent Crash at Valley Village Intersection

A man driving a Toyota Prius being chased by police slammed into two cars in a Valley Village intersection on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Two women and three children managed to escape the wreckage of a crash caused by a carjacking suspect in a Toyota Prius that smashed into two cars in a Valley Village intersection after a police pursuit.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately available, but an ambulance took at least two of the victims to a hospital.

The chase about 9:20 p.m.

The chase ended at Colfax Avenue and Riveside Drive.

The driver got out of the car, lay on the ground and was being taken into custody by officers with guns drawn.