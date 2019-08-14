Pursuit Ends in Violent Crash at Valley Village Intersection - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Pursuit Ends in Violent Crash at Valley Village Intersection

By Jason Kandel

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Tips to Help You Choose the Right Business School for You
    NBCLA
    A man driving a Toyota Prius being chased by police slammed into two cars in a Valley Village intersection on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

    Two women and three children managed to escape the wreckage of a crash caused by a carjacking suspect in a Toyota Prius that smashed into two cars in a Valley Village intersection after a police pursuit.

    The conditions of the victims were not immediately available, but an ambulance took at least two of the victims to a hospital.

    The chase about 9:20 p.m.

    The chase ended at Colfax Avenue and Riveside Drive.

    The driver got out of the car, lay on the ground and was being taken into custody by officers with guns drawn.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices