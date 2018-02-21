Rape Suspect Dies After Drinking Poisonous Mixture During Ventura County Pursuit: CHP - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Watch the Winter Olympics
OLY-LA

Rape Suspect Dies After Drinking Poisonous Mixture During Ventura County Pursuit: CHP

By Jonathan Gonzalez and Jonathan Lloyd

Published at 8:05 AM PST on Feb 21, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1311933
    2
    Germany    		127524
    3
    Canada    		95721
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington
    KNBC-TV
    A driver died at the end of a pursuit Wednesday Feb. 21, 2018 in Ventura County.

    A man wanted in connection with a Los Angeles-area rape died Wednesday at the end of a pursuit in Ventura County after authorities say he consumed a lethal mixture while driving on a freeway.

    The man likely consumed a poisonous mix of sodium chloride and potassium cyanide before striking a median on the 101 Freeway near Seward Avenue, authorities said. The man earlier told officer he was suicidal, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    He died at the scene. No officers were injured.

    Details about the crime for which the driver was sought were not immediately available, except that it occurred in January, according to police. The man was identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Hanks, of Camarillo, according to Los Angeles police. 

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 2-17-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    The 101 Freeway was closed in both directions near Seaward Avenue for the investigation.

    Authorities said earlier that shots were fired, but later said there was no gunfire. 

    Editor's Note 2/21/2018, 12:13 p.m.: This story has been updated to accurately report the day the man died.



    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices