A 27-year-old man has been charged in a high-speed police chase in which he allegedly crashed into several police vehicles and a car with a 1-year-old boy inside, prosecutors said Monday.

Pharuehat Wilaisophakun faces charges, including assault with a deadly weapon — a car — assault upon a peace officer and hit-and-run driving resulting in injury to another person, authorities said in a news release.

He also faces one felony count of fleeing a pursuing peace officer's car while driving recklessly.

He's accused of crashing a 2018 Toyota Prius last Thursday after a high-speed chase.

Watch: Damaged Car Pinned at End of Hollywood Chase

A damaged car was pinned between a parked vehicle and patrol SUV at the end of a frantic pursuit in Hollywood Thursday April 4, 2019. (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

During the pursuit, Wilaisophakun allegedly sped through red lights and wove in and out of traffic, officials said.

Wilaisophakun allegedly rammed police cars when they tried to block him in. He allegedly also crashed into a parked car with a baby on board. The baby was not injured, officials said.

The pursuit ended when the Prius crashed into a truck and police vehicles pinned his car, prosecutors said.