Pursuit Suspect Accused of Ramming Car With 1-Year-Old Boy Inside

By Jason Kandel

Published 6 minutes ago

    KNBC-TV
    Officer pursue a damage car Thursday April 4, 2019 in Hollywood.

    A 27-year-old man has been charged in a high-speed police chase in which he allegedly crashed into several police vehicles and a car with a 1-year-old boy inside, prosecutors said Monday.

    Pharuehat Wilaisophakun faces charges, including assault with a deadly weapon — a car — assault upon a peace officer and hit-and-run driving resulting in injury to another person, authorities said in a news release.

    He also faces one felony count of fleeing a pursuing peace officer's car while driving recklessly.

    He's accused of crashing a 2018 Toyota Prius last Thursday after a high-speed chase.

    During the pursuit, Wilaisophakun allegedly sped through red lights and wove in and out of traffic, officials said.

    Wilaisophakun allegedly rammed police cars when they tried to block him in. He allegedly also crashed into a parked car with a baby on board. The baby was not injured, officials said.

    The pursuit ended when the Prius crashed into a truck and police vehicles pinned his car, prosecutors said.

