A pursuit came to an end in Corona on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, where the suspect ditched the car and ran for a front door where a K-9 took him down. (Published 6 minutes ago)

On Tuesday night, law enforcement were in pursuit of a vehicle in Riverside County.

The pursuit allegedly started as a domestic call, and the suspect ran away from authorities and forced a female into the vehicle, per the Corona Police Department.

The pursuit started in the Corona area, but authorities temporarily lost track of the suspect's vehicle in the Temecula area. Eventually, they relocated the suspect and the pursuit continued in the Corona area.

The eventful conclusion consisted of the shirtless suspect jumping out of a moving vehicle and running to the front door of a residence. Corona PD officers approached the suspect with guns drawn, as the suspect pounded on the front door of the residence.

Pursuit Ends in Corona

Luckily for the residents in the home, the door was locked and they did not answer the loud banging. The suspect continued to pound on the door and failed to follow officers' instructions.

Eventually, the Corona Police Department unleashed a member of the K-9 unit, and the suspect immediately surrendered after the canine sunk his teeth into the suspect.

The female was also visible at the scene and did not appear to be taken into custody at the conclusion of the chase.