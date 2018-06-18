Wrong Way Driver Ends Police Pursuit in Downtown Los Angeles

Police were in pursuit of a white pickup truck in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night.

The pursuit started in the Huntington Park area near the 101 Freeway at Glendale Blvd. The suspect was allegedly wanted for a stolen vehicle and for stripping parts.

NBC NewsChopper4 Bravo and Gil Leyvas were overhead when the suspect arrived in downtown Los Angeles.

LAPD took over the pursuit from the California Highway Patrol at approximately 11 p.m. CHP originally took over from the Huntington Park Police Department, who originally signaled for the stop.

The driver was selectively obeying traffic laws and keeping speeds at a reasonable level when Newschopper4 picked up the chase.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., the driver started driving the wrong way on a one-way street. When police did not follow the suspect down the one-way streets, the driver began to repeat the dangerous practice.

The suspect eventually jumped out of his moving vehicle and appeared to rush into a parking structure near the corner of Hope St. and 8th St. with police in hot pursuit. The truck slowly continued to roll for several hundred feet unmanned before police secured the vehicle and confirmed no one else was in the pickup truck.

The pursuit ended at approximately 11:30 p.m. with initial reports on the scene that the suspect had been arrested.