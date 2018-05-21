Officers Pursue Stolen Car on Freeways in Three SoCal Counties - NBC Southern California
Freeway Pursuit
Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Officers Pursue Stolen Car on Freeways in Three SoCal Counties

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Police pursued a stolen car Monday on freeways in three Southern California counties.

    The driver was initially reaching speeds from 85 to 100 mph as Anaheim police pursued the driver on the 91 Freeway in Orange County

    The driver of the stolen black 2002 Toyota Camry was on the 215 Freeway heading east toward the Grand Terrace area. At one point, he threw objects from the window -- one of which hit one of the California Highway Patrol SUVs. 

    The pursuit entered the 10 Freeway in the Rancho Cucamonga area, continuing east from Riverside County into San Bernardino County.

