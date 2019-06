An earthquake measuring a preliminary 3.5 magnitude was recorded at 7:25 a.m. PT off the coast of California.

The epicenter was measured at 62 miles southwest of Newport Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Some responses on the "Did You Feel It?" section of the USGS site suggest people felt it in Laguna Beach and Mission Viejo.

No other information was available.

