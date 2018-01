A quake measure 6.3M was reported in the Gulf of California, rattling cities in Baja California as well as the mainland. There have been no reports of people in San Diego County feeling the quake.

The earthquake struck at 8:41 a.m. PT. with an epicenter southwest of Hermosillo, Mexico where the North America and Pacific plates meet.

Even though the magnitude was high, the reports from along the Mexico and Baja California coastline described a light shaking.