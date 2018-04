A 3.4 magnitude quake struck near Devore in the Inland Empire overnight on Monday, April 9, 2018.

The quake struck just over 3 miles from Devore just after 12:30 a.m., Monday morning.

There were no reports of injuries or damages as of this writing.





