Queue Up Now, You Should, 'Star Wars' Fans

Light saber showdowns, surprise proposals of marriage, and cameos from Darth Vader? That's pretty much the celebratory, space-tastic norm at the TCL Chinese Theatre forecourt when another "Star Wars" film is due. And as of the evening of Thursday, Dec. 7, we're just a week out from the debut of "The Last Jedi," which means this: Fans who registered to take shifts in the galaxy's best-known movie queue will start to line up, and camp out, in anticipation of that first anticipated screening.



LiningUp.net is once again behind the fandom-amazing event, a happening that has a lot of heart. It's raising money for the Starlight Children's Foundation, which it has been doing since 1999 for the opening of "The Phantom Menace."



So if you pass the famous cinema and see the people in line — some in costume, some looking casual, all super-duper stoked — consider visiting starlight.org/liningup and donating to this Force-filled cause. The time the line begins? Yoda hoodies on, good people of SoCal: That'll be 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.