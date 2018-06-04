 50 Years Ago: The Assassination of RFK - NBC Southern California
50 Years Ago: The Assassination of RFK

By Heather Navarro

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy had just accepted his victory in the California presidential primary June 5, 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, inspiring a jubilant mood.

Then the quick pops of gunfire, and chaos erupted.

The joyful moments were gone, and now a man seeking presidency was fighting for his life just five years after his brother, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated.

This is a look back at the night of, and days and years following the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in photos.

