50 Years Ago: The Assassination of RFK

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy had just accepted his victory in the California presidential primary June 5, 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, inspiring a jubilant mood.



Then the quick pops of gunfire, and chaos erupted.



The joyful moments were gone, and now a man seeking presidency was fighting for his life just five years after his brother, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated.



This is a look back at the night of, and days and years following the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in photos.



