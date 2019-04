The Grand Prix of Long Beach's history dates to the mid-1970s, when the powerful and lightweight open-wheel Formula 5000 cars stormed the track in the first Long Beach Grand Prix. Long Beach soon attracted the world's most prestigious series, Formula 1, and its internationally famed drivers and teams.



The final F1 race in Long Beach was in 1983, but other forms of racing continued to attract crowds to Shoreline Drive for years to come. Here's what you'll see this year.