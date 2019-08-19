Rad Fun to Rule the Original Farmers Market's '80s Bash

The Radio Rebels'll jump back three decades, and then some, with a host of old-school sounds on Aug. 25, 2019.

What to Know Sunday, Aug. 25

2-7 p.m.

Free (food/drink additional)

When you think of the Original Farmers Market, which has been holding cuisine-tastic, community-cool court at Third & Fairfax since 1934, you might visualize it existing in one of two eras.

The first era? Why that would be the '30s, during the very early days of the world-famous public market, for several vintage photographs from that period grace the stall-filled wonderland o' food and drink.

The second? You probably picture as it exists today, especially if you regularly swing by to stock up on Littlejohn's toffee or hamburger from Huntington Meats & Sausages.

But here's a not-so-secret secret: The clocktower-laden location has existed in all years between 1934 and today, meaning it can easily and charmingly revisit any era during that span in an authentic and stylish way.

Take the All-Out '80s Anniversary Event on Sunday, Aug. 25. It's a bash that'll jump back three decades, and then some, to the time of scrunchies, jelly shoes, and puffy vests.

Wear all three if you like, if you want to rock out alongside The Radio Rebels as they rock out the Plaza area from 5 to 7 o'clock.

Earlier in the day, DJ Ricky'll spin the flavorful sounds of the Neon Decade on the West Patio, and there's '80s-kool karaoke, too, in that same spot from 3 to 4.

A photo booth (the props are very much in the spirit of the celebration) and '80s-themed craft-making are two other to-dos dotting the five-hour festivity.

A festivity that is free, oh yeah, and has plenty of panache, much like the era it is recalling and the place that's the center of the party.

For sure, the Original Farmers Market was around in the 1980s, for all of the decade, so a trip back to that time feels right.

And now you'll have another way to imagine one of the best places in LA: As it looked when not-so-long-ago visitors, with their '80s-big coiffures and shoulder-padded jackets, roamed among the stalls that you yourself roam today.

Call the continuing presence of the Original Farmers Market one of our city's best timelines, an unbroken history connecting 85 years of history but with an especially delicious spin.

