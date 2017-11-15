'Rage Ground' Allows People To Smash Objects for Pleasure

Are you ready to rage?

Crowbars, baseball bats and sledgehammers are just some of the tools you'll need for what this company is calling a new form of therapy.

Rage Ground, which opened it's doors in July, is a new downtown Los Angeles-based company and home to the rage rooms. A rage room is a place where you can smash items and let your anger without having any regrets.

"We wanted to bring the new form of anger management to LA through destruction therapy," said Rage Ground co-owner Edwin Toribio.

The time in the rooms varies based on the package chosen. The packages range in price and are based on small, medium and large items. The items available to smash can be anything from glassware, plastic, aluminum, wooden objects, to even concrete cinder blocks.

Rage Ground offers a "bring your own box" package where guests are able to bring in personal items they want to destroy. The company just asks that none of the materials are hazardous and that the box is no larger than 18 inches long, 18 inches wide and 12 inches high.

"Some people come in post-divorce or post break-up and bring pictures of their ex or things that may have belonged to them," Toribio said. "They feel like this is a good release of anger instead of throwing things at the person, they can throw it here at a wall. I've seen people cry in a room and afterwards leave looking happy and refreshed. Most people come out feeling a lot better."

Toribio said that 20 percent of people who rage, come in by themselves. There are currently five rooms to chose from. They are all interconnected and can open up to each other. The largest party a rage room can hold is up to 25 people.

"Most of the people who come in here are not angry but come in for the entertainment," said Toribio.

Guests don't have to worry about bringing in tools. Rage Grounds has crowbars, sledgehammers, shovels, steal pipes, mallets and different sized baseball bats to choose from.

The company said it's all safe. Safety equipment needed will be provided including a coverall, chest protector, a face shield, nitro-gloves for sanitary reasons and welding gloves that are washed daily. The only injuries reported so far were from workers not wearing the proper equipment during the clean-up process, Toribio said. Rage Ground does ask that guests come in wearing closed toe shoes.

After each week there are two dumpsters full of trash, said Toribio. The trash truck has to sometimes make two rounds a week. Toribio explained how they are very systematic about the clean-up process. Depending on the size of the package that was just in the room, it takes them anywhere from five to 20 minutes to clean up after a session.

The rage rooms are open to those who are 18 and up. Pregnant woman, and those under the age of 18, are not allowed to participate but are more than welcomed to come and watch their family or friends in the room. Rage ground provides a screen and projects what's going in rage rooms in their lobby.

Toribio said it was his co-owner, Peter Wolf, who thought of the idea after watching an episode of the Netflix show, "The Moaning of Life." In the episode the main character went to what they called in the show an "anger room" where smashed things to let his anger out. Toribio said Wolf called him after watching that and they turned that idea into a true reality.

"Peter called me and shared the idea and I was like yes, there a lot of angry people in LA, just think about the traffic," Toribio said.

The company's goal is to expand and provide this new alternative to anger management classes to more people. "First, we want to get our name out there and expand to be able to do more things for the community," Toribio said.

One way the company is currently helping out the community is by sweeping the streets and picking up trash. They use many of the items found, as objects to be smashed during the rage sessions. "A lot of the specialty items are recycled and picked up from the street," Toribio said. "It's a way to benefit us and the community at the same time."

For more information, and to book a session in a rage room, click here.