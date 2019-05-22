Disney's California Adventure suffered a power outage, while several rides at Disneyland were shut down due to rain on May 22, 2019.

Rain and lightning hitting Southern California on Wednesday forced closures to several outdoor rides at Disneyland, park officials said.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the world famous amusement park at about 4:45 p.m. and struggled to find any outdoor rides functioning.

Officials said that it is regular protocol for some outdoor rides to go down due to weather.

In addition, park officials said Disney's California Adventure experienced a power outage that also affected rides at the park neighboring Disneyland. Power had been restored to California Adventure, according to Disneyland media relations personnel.

There was no reported power outage at Disneyland.