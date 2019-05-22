Rain, Lightning Force Ride Closures at Disneyland, California Adventure Suffers Power Outage - NBC Southern California
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x

Rain, Lightning Force Ride Closures at Disneyland, California Adventure Suffers Power Outage

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Reasons to Consider a Career-Focused MBA Program
    NBCLA
    Disney's California Adventure suffered a power outage, while several rides at Disneyland were shut down due to rain on May 22, 2019.

    Rain and lightning hitting Southern California on Wednesday forced closures to several outdoor rides at Disneyland, park officials said.

    Newschopper4 Bravo was over the world famous amusement park at about 4:45 p.m. and struggled to find any outdoor rides functioning.

    Officials said that it is regular protocol for some outdoor rides to go down due to weather.

    In addition, park officials said Disney's California Adventure experienced a power outage that also affected rides at the park neighboring Disneyland. Power had been restored to California Adventure, according to Disneyland media relations personnel.

    The Interstellar Sips + Eats of Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge

    [NATL-LA] The Interstellar Sips + Eats of Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge
    Kent Phillips/Disney Parks

    There was no reported power outage at Disneyland.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices