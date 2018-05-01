May showers are in store for Southern California on the first day of the month with even a chance of snow through the San Gabriel mountains. Shanna Mendiola has your First Alert Forecast on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Light rain and even a chance of thunderstorms are in Tuesday's forecast for Southern California as a spring storm rolls into the region.

The system will deliver scattered light showers early Tuesday before rain becomes more widespread in the afternoon and into Wednesday.

"As we head to the afternoon, expect a better of rain," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola. "What's moving through is a cold storm system that's bringing unstable air."

Rain in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be hit-or-miss. Less than one-tenth of an inch is expected, although that will go up to a half-inch if hunderstorms show up due to that unstable air.

Rain and snow are likely Tuesday in the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles and Orange counties. But in urban areas, including the valleys, the chance of measurable precipitation was set at 30-40 percent. Similar conditions are expected Wednesday.

Temperatures will run below average. Downtown LA is forecast to have a high of 66, eight degrees below the normal. The same will hold true in the San Fernando Valley. Burbank is forecast to reach a high of 66 Tuesday, compared to the average for this time of the year, which is 75.

Wednesday's temperatures will be very slightly higher amid continuing showers but sunny weather will return to the region Thursday, with highs 13 degrees higher in some Southland communities.