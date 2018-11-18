Upcoming Rain to Cause Mudslide Risk in Burn Areas

Areas of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties that were burned by the Woolsey and Hill Fires are vulnerable to rock and mudslides with rain expected to enter the region on Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.

Wildfires often leave behind terrain that has been cleared of vegetation, which make the areas prone to loose rocks and dirt during a storm. A rainstorm expected to bring between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain is forecast to arrive Wednesday afternoon.

The NWS warns that mud or rockslides may result in major delays for Thanksgiving holiday travelers, particularly on Highway 1 and on canyon roads.

Mudflows resulted in 21 deaths in Santa Barbara County in January when a major rain storm hit areas that had been burned by the Thomas Fire.