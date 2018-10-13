Rainfall Causes Health Advisory at LA Beaches

Beach goers are advised to avoid coming into contact with ocean water near storm drains, creeks and rivers because of a potential public health hazard caused by rain that fell overnight Friday, the LA County Department of Health said.

The rain creates runoff that may bring water contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris and trash into the tide. Portions of the beach that aren’t near drainage areas are considered safe, according to the department.

In November, LA County voters will decide on a measure that would establish a parcel tax to fund projects that would reduce the amount of contaminated water that runs into the ocean during rain. Measure W would generate an estimated $300,000 million annually to improve the amount of water runoff captured, which could then be reused throughout the region.