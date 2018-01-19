Raise a Toast to the Great Beverly Garland

Remember the actor and hotelier on a day proclaimed in her honor, with specials and more at her namesake inn. Jan. 19 is Beverly Garland Day in LA.

Deciding to jump into a second career?

All sorts of books are written on the topic these days, while coaches, too, lend direction and guidance. And, quite often? The advice proferred centers on finding a fresh path that has a few things in common with what you've already been pursuing.

Whether "actor" and "hotelier" share a lot of similar threads may be up for debate, but what is not debatable? The fact that Beverly Garland excelled at both, bringing both a memorable style to her big-screen roles and her namesake hotel in North Hollywood.

She's a towering and powerful figure in local history, so much so that the City of Los Angeles has proclaimed that the 19th of January should be Beverly Garland Day. Ms. Garland passed away in 2008, but fans pause each year to remember her films, her contributions to the industry, and how she blazed trails for women rising to the top ranks in the hospitality business.

Honor her legacy on Friday, Jan. 19 by stopping by The Garland for a martini and burger, which happened to be the hotelier's very favorite meal. That's priced at nineteen bucks — $19 on Jan. 19, easy to remember — and is available at The Front Yard.

Hotel guests will enjoy a movie marathon at the on-site Beverly Garland Theatre. Flicks lined up for Beverly Garland Day? Cheer her on in "DOA," "Swamp Women," "Desperado," and "Twice Told Tales."

And over at The Store? The merchandise found within is 25% off, and that cookie you'll walk out with? It's complimentary and part of the celebration.

Whether or not you fold a fully new path into the career pursuits you already have, or you intend to keep on keepin' on with exactly what you're doing, take inspiration and fortitude from a woman who found success on both the silver-screen and in the world of hotels.

If only we all had a bit of Beverly Garland's can-do gumption and rise-higher spirit to work with in our day-to-days.

As for Ms. Garland's birthday? That's in October, and, you bet, The Garland celebrates that occasion, too. Stay tuned.

