Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (top) #30, DT Aaron Donald (bottom left) #99 and head coach Sean McVay (bottom right) took home NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year at the annual NFL Honors Awards on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.

Now that's what I call a clean sweep.

The Los Angeles Rams capped off a great 2017 campaign with not one, not two, but three awards, at the annual NFL Honors Awards ceremony in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday night.

Running back Todd Gurley was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and head coach Sean McVay was named NFL Coach of the Year as the Rams took home three of the top prizes on the night.

Gurley had a resurgence in his third season after he struggled in his sophomore season under former head coach Jeff Fisher.

Gurley's memorable 2017 saw him accumulate over 2,093 yards from scrimmage (over 35 percent of the team's offense), 1,305 rushing yards, 788 receiving yards, and 16 total touchdowns (10 rushing, 6 receiving).

Gurley earned 37 of the 50 votes, beating out Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown (8), New England Patriots QB Tom Brady (4), and Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (1).

Aaron Donald surprised a lot of people when he edged out Jacksonville Jaguars DT Calais Campbell to win the Defensive Player of the Year award despite not leading the league in a single statistical category.

Donald finished the year with 32 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and one pass defensed in just 14 games in 2017, but according to Next Gen Stats, is the NFL's most productive pass rusher based on his total pressures and hurries on the quarterback.

"Aaron Donald is better than everybody, and I didn't know he was better than everybody," said Rams Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips. "I thought he was good, but I didn't know he was better than everybody, but he is."

Donald received 23 of the 50 votes, beating out Campbell (17) and Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones (5).

The youngest coach in NFL history to reach the playoffs, also became the youngest coach to ever win Coach of the Year when Sean McVay took home the top coaching prize during the NFL Honors award show.

The 31-year-old play caller turned a 4-12 Rams team into an NFC powerhouse with an 11-5 season in his first year ever as a head coach in the NFL.

McVay's play-calling took the Rams from the worst scoring offense in 2016, to the highest scoring offense in the league in 2017, the first time in the Super Bowl era a team has gone from worst to first in those categories. McVay also guided the Rams to their first NFC West title since 2003.

McVay received 35 of 50 first place votes, defeating Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer (11), Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone (2) and Super Bowl coaches Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles (1) and Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots (1).

The NFL Honors Award show will air on NBC at 9:00PM PST.