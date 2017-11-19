NBC LA Sports Reporter Michael J. Duarte interviews Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Robert Woods about playing for his hometown team, his days at USC, and who would play him in the Hollywood movie about the Rams. (Published Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017)

The Rams scored on their first drive of the game.

They would not score again.

Latavius Murray ran for two touchdowns and the Minnesota Vikings snapped the Los Angeles Rams four-game winning streak, 24-7, on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Vikings' quarterback Case Keenum got revenge on his former team as he alluded defenders all day long, keeping plays alive with his legs, as he refused to get sacked a single time against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Keenum played two seasons with the Rams in 2015 and 2016, but was benched by then head coach Jeff Fisher exactly one-year ago in favor of rookie Jared Goff.

On Sunday, the mentor got the best of his former protégé as Keenum outplayed Goff, throwing for 280 yards and a touchdown.

After back-to-back games with 300+ yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, Goff struggled against the Vikings stifling secondary, completing 15-of-25 passes for 225 yards and no touchdowns in the loss.

Despite his stats, Goff was impressive, standing in the pocket and delivering dimes under pressure from the Vikings devastating defensive front that put pressure on him all afternoon.

The Rams started faster than the speed of light, as they opened the game on a nine-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a 6-yard touchdown run from Todd Gurley.

Minnesota answered to open the second quarter as Latavius Murray bust up the middle for an 8-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 7-7.

The Rams had a chance to take the lead before the half, but wide receiver Cooper Kupp fumbled the ball on the 1-yard-line, and Vikings' safety Anthony Harris recovered, ending the Rams threat just seconds before they were about to score.

Murray put the Vikings up 14-7 when he opened the fourth quarter with his second touchdown of the day. Murray finished with 95 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams stellar defensive front allowed over 170 yards on the ground.

Once again, the Rams had a chance to tie the game on the ensuing drive, but Kupp dropped a wide-open pass on third down that would have put the Rams inside the red zone.

Five plays later, Keenum threw a screen pass to receiver Adam Thielen who blew past cornerback Dominique Hatfield and run untouched 65-yards down the field for the score.

Hatfield, a backup for the Rams, only has one tackle on the season, and was only in the game because of a thigh injury to starting cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Theilen led all receivers with a game-high six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Santa Monica kid, Kai Forbath, missed not one, but two field goals for the Vikings before finally converting a 39-yarder that sealed the victory late in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings improved to 8-2 on the season and have now won six consecutive games as they take a stranglehold on the NFC North.

The Rams fall to 7-3, and will likely fall into a first place tie with the Seattle Seahawks who host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, for first place in the NFC West.

It was the first loss for the Rams on the road this season as they fall to 4-1 away from the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Up Next:

The Rams will return home to the Coliseum next Sunday where they will host the leaders of the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is 1:25PM PST on CBS.