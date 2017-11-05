Los Angeles Rams' Tavon Austin (11) celebrates with teammates Sammy Watkins (12), Todd Gurley (30) and Robert Woods (17) after Woods caught a pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Don't look now but the L.A. Rams are for real.

Jared Goff threw a career-high four touchdowns, and the Los Angeles Rams routed the hapless New York Giants, 51-17, in a rainy game at Met Life Stadium on Sunday.

The contest was a classic tale of two teams headed in opposite directions, as the revamped Rams won their fifth game in their last six, and are off to their best start since 2011 at 6-2.

Meanwhile, the G-Men have lost seven of their last eight games and find themselves in the cellar of the NFC East, a whopping six games behind the first place Philadelphia Eagles.

Goff threw three touchdowns in the first half, finishing with 311 yards passing in arguably his best game as a pro.

Todd Gurley ran for two second half scores as the Rams easily blew out the defenseless Giants on their home turf to move into first place in the NFC West.

The Rams new and improved offense scored on eight of their first nine possessions, starting with a Goff touchdown to tight end Tyler Higbee after All-Pro lineman Aaron Donald strip-sacked Eli Manning on the Giants first drive of the game.

Know The Situation: Aaron Donald on 3rd & 9 beats the drum/condenses his hitting surface. Gets a strip-sack #Ramspic.twitter.com/FCfdUfB40h — DLineVids (@DLineVids) November 5, 2017

Higbee's touchdown made him the ninth consecutive tight end to score against the Giants defense, setting a new NFL record for futility.

After that, the Rams ran away with the game, completing big play after big play, starting with a 52-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Goff to Robert Woods that took place on a 3rd and 33.

On the next Rams possession, Goff unloaded on a deep 67-yard touchdown bomb to Sammy Watkins that put the visiting team up 24-7 halfway through the second quarter.

Rams' place kicker Greg Zuerlein continued his excellent season going a perfect 9-for-9 on kick attempts, including three field goals and six extra points.

Eli Manning threw for 220 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss. The lone bright spot for the Giants was an 11-yard touchdown catch by rookie Evan Engram late in the game.

EVAN ENGRAM WHAT A CATCH BY THE ROOKIE @EvanEngram keep balling out man you’re so exciting to watch pic.twitter.com/fZl5u3Kyoj — #KneeForPackOdds (@NYGFans10) November 5, 2017

Manning's future in New York could be in peril as the Giants are heading towards a top 5 draft pick this offseason, and a massive rebuild that could take place without head coach Ben McAdoo, who's job is in jeopardy despite leading the team to the playoffs last season.

Up Next:

After a long road trip that saw stops in Jacksonville, London and New York, the Rams will return home to Los Angeles next Sunday where they will host the Houston Texans at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum at 1:05PM PST.