Rams Stun the Saints, 26-23, in Overtime to Punch Their Ticket to Super Bowl LIII

Tyler Higbee #89 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Rams are headed back to the Super Bowl.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime and the Los Angeles Rams stunned the New Orleans Saints, 26-23, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon at the Super Dome.

Zuerlein converted a 48-yard field goal at the end of regulation to tie the game, and then made the biggest kick of his career in overtime to punch the Rams ticket to their first Super Bowl since 2000.

Jared Goff threw for 297 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the victory.

The highly anticipated matchup between two of the top offensive teams in the NFC was not the high-scoring affair as their earlier matchup in Week 9.

The two teams combined to score 80 points on that day—a 45-35 victory for the Saints—the game was much different with a Super Bowl appearance on the line as both teams combined for just 49 total points on Sunday.

One week after combing for 273 rushing yards, the Rams two-headed attack of Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson was silenced by the Saints stout defense. Gurley and Anderson combined for just 60 yards on the ground, and the Rams had just 77 total as a team.

Los Angeles must have hit the snooze button this morning as they sleepwalked through the first quarter to start the game.

Before the game began, Saints head coach Sean Payton said that the home crowd needed to be loud inside the Superdome and that his team needed to score first.

Check and check.

Not only was the Superdome the loudest we've ever heard it, New Orleans opened the game with an 11-play, 56-yard drive that resulted in a 37-yard field goal from Will Lutz.

Disaster struck the Rams on their opening drive as Goff had trouble hearing the play calls in his helmet, and a short pass to Gurley on third down slipped through his hands and into the hands of Demario Davis for the interception.

The Saints started inside the red zone on the Rams 15-yard-line and were held to another field goal to take a 6-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Brees found tight-end Garrett Griffin in the end zone for the game's first touchdown and New Orleans led 13-0 after the first quarter.

The Rams were forced to punt on the ensuing drive, but feeling the momentum start to slip away, Rams head coach Sean McVay called for a fake, and punter Johnny Hekker delivered a perfect pass to Sam Shields on 4th and 5 to pick up the first down and keep the drive alive.

The risky decision worked for McVay and the Rams as they stole momentum from the Saints, and marched down the field and into New Orleans territory. However, Gurley once again let a ball slip through his fingers on 3rd and 6 inside the red zone, and the Rams were forced to kick a field goal again.

Gurley would make up for the costly drop on the next possession as Goff delivered a dime on a slant route to receiver Brandin Cooks on a 36-yard-pass that placed the ball on the Saints' six-yard line.

One play later, Gurley rushed through the left-gap for the score and Los Angeles was back in the game. The Rams had taken the Saints best punch and were still standing.

The Saints soaked up the clock on their first possession of the second half, capping off a 12-play, 71-yard drive with a touchdown pass from Brees to fellow quarterback, Taysom Hill. Alvin Kamara got the ball six different times on the nearly six-minute scoring drive.

The Rams responded on their next possession, as Goff found tight-end Tyler Higbee on a play-action pass from the Saints one-yard line.

The game was tied at 20-20 with 5:16 remaining in regulation, before Brees found Ted Ginn Jr. on a deep 43-yard completion that set up the Saints for the go-ahead field goal.

Before the field goal, controversy struck the Saints as on third down, it appeared that Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived in what was an obvious pass interference call, but no flag was thrown.

Undaunted and unfazed, the Rams marched down the field and tied the game on a 48-yard field goal.

The Saints won the toss, and received the kick-off, looking to march down the field, find the end-zone, and advance to their firs Super Bowl since 2010.

However, as the Saints were about to come marching in, Rams defensive linemen, Dante Fowler Jr., got in Brees face on 2nd and 14, forcing a floating pass to Michael Thomas that was intercepted by safety John Johnson III from his back.

The Rams just needed to get into Saints territory and attempt the game-winning field goal, a 57-yarder by Zuerlein that sent the Rams back to the Super Bowl.

It was the first time an away team has won the NFC Championship Game in 10 years, and the first loss in the playoffs at home for Saints head coach Sean Payton (previously 6-0).

Blow the Whistle

Cameras caught Saints fans using actual whistles to try and disrupt the Rams offense. In addition to the Super Dome being the loudest decibel level in the NFL this season, the whistles were a classless (and illegal) move by the fans.

Up Next:

The Rams advance to their firs Super Bowl since they defeated the Tennesse Titans, 23-16, in Super Bowl XXXIV

