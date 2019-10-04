Child Pepper Sprayed in a Frightening Home Invasion Robbery - NBC Southern California
Child Pepper Sprayed in a Frightening Home Invasion Robbery

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago

    Three robbers put a family through a frightening ordeal. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Oct. 4, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A Rancho Cucamonga family endured a terrifying night after three people armed with guns and pepper spray stormed into their garage.

    Family members were in the home's garage just before 9 p.m. in the 6700 block of DiCarlo Place when the intruders entered through the open door. They pistol-whipped a man, who was told the children would be hurt if he did not open a safe inside the home.

    At least one of the children, who ranged from 5 to 11 years old, was pepper sprayed.

    A woman hiding upstairs called police to report the crime. The robbers took off with money and jewelry from the safe before police arrived.

    No arrests were reported Friday morning.

