Child Pepper Sprayed in a Frightening Home Invasion Robbery

A Rancho Cucamonga family endured a terrifying night after three people armed with guns and pepper spray stormed into their garage.
Family members were in the home's garage just before 9 p.m. in the 6700 block of DiCarlo Place when the intruders entered through the open door. They pistol-whipped a man, who was told the children would be hurt if he did not open a safe inside the home.
At least one of the children, who ranged from 5 to 11 years old, was pepper sprayed.
A woman hiding upstairs called police to report the crime. The robbers took off with money and jewelry from the safe before police arrived.
No arrests were reported Friday morning.