Rancho Santa Ana's 'Luminaria Nights' to Soon Glow

Be dazzled in mid-December by this lantern-lovely tradition. Tickets are on sale now for this shimmering event.

What to Know Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden

Dec. 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m.

$16 adult

Twinkling bulbs? You're likely to come across thousands of them over the next few weeks, during your drives, walks, and other out-and-about-ings.

Candlelight? You may see flickering flames gracing candles placed in windows around your neighborhood.

Spotlights? Those help illuminate especially large Christmas trees and other displays.

But finding a luminaria can be a challenge, and seeing several grouped together? You'd almost need to journey to Santa Fe, San Antonio, or Tucson, or another city that is well-known for its on-the-ground, bagged-lantern scenes.

Luminarias, which are referred to as farolitos in Santa Fe, do have their pop-up spots around Southern California, however. And if you'd love to stroll among these picturesque lanterns, you'll want to head for Claremont as the days of December deepen.

For "Luminaria Nights" will return to Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden on Dec. 13, 14, 20, and 21, with a members-only night on Dec. 12.

This after-sundown treat will feature a large number of glowing lanterns, light sources that will frame pathways that visitors can walk down at a contemplative, soak-it-in pace.

"Special holiday installations and music are in store!" is the word from the plant-delightful destination, so count on enjoying other goings-on around the garden, in addition to the large line-up of luminarias.

To secure your ticket and find out more, stroll your way to the Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden site now.

