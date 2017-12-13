Iconic Randy's Donuts Expanding to El Segundo and Beyond

The iconic Inglewood staple Randy's Donuts is expanding, in Southern California and beyond, the shop announced Tuesday.

Randy's Donuts, which features the larger than life doughnut atop the shop that you've likely seen in films, will join Shake Shack and other delectable eats at a new South Bay hub dubbed The Apollo Landing.

Randy's, hailed as being rated among the top doughnut shops in the world, will also join Philz Coffee at the El Segundo development located at 2171 Rosecrans Ave.

Randy's also recently opened a spot at Westfield Century City Mall.

Spokespeople from Randy's also said they're looking to expand to locations across the country, as close as Nevada and as far as the East Coast.

Here's a look at the magic behind Randy's Donuts.