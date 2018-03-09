The firearms retrieved from John Robert Hill, better known as "Boonk Gang's" Calabasas home.

Rapper "Boonk Gang" was arrested Wednesday for possession of illegal assault weapons and narcotics, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police arrested the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is John Robert Hill, at his Calabasas home after obtaining a search warrant. A month prior to his arrest, Hill posted a video on Facebook of him holding firearms similar to the ones found in his home.

The rapper was taken to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, where he was held in lieu of $35,000 bail. He bonded out and posted a video on Twitter shortly after his release from custody. He can be seen wearing a "LA County Jail" shirt and thanking officers for the clothing item. The video has since been deleted, but a photo of Hill wearing the shirt remains on his social media account.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday at the Van Nuys Courthouse West.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.



