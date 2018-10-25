Rapper Tyler, the Creator Involved in Car Collision on Sunset Blvd

Rapper Tyler, the Creator was involved in a traffic collision early Thursday morning in Los Angeles.
At around 12:30 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call on the intersection of Veteran Ave and Sunset Blvd for a traffic accident involving a white Tesla Model X.
The Tesla belong to the rapper, whose real name is Tyler Okonma, and it struck a parked vehicle pushing it about 50 ft from where the collision happened.
No injuries have been reported.
Tyler, the Creator is also a record producer, music video director and is a Ladera Heights native.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.