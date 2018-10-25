Rapper Tyler, the Creator Involved in Car Collision on Sunset Blvd - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Rapper Tyler, the Creator Involved in Car Collision on Sunset Blvd

By Elizabeth Campos

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rapper Tyler, the Creator Involved in Car Collision on Sunset Blvd
    FilmMagic for Life Is Beautiful
    LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Tyler, the Creator performs on Bacardi Sound of Rum Stage during the 2018 Life Is Beautiful Festival on September 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life Is Beautiful)

    Rapper Tyler, the Creator was involved in a traffic collision early Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

    At around 12:30 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call on the intersection of Veteran Ave and Sunset Blvd for a traffic accident involving a white Tesla Model X.

    The Tesla belong to the rapper, whose real name is Tyler Okonma, and it struck a parked vehicle pushing it about 50 ft from where the collision happened.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Tyler, the Creator is also a record producer, music video director and is a Ladera Heights native. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices