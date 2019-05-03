Rare Disney Nautilus Goes to Auction

The presentation model was seen in Walt Disney's 1954 introduction to "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea." It's expected to fetch between $20,000 and $30,000 at the May 4 "The Art of Entertainment" auction.

What to Know Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks

Saturday, May 4

Est. $20,000-$30,000

Walt Disney's '50s-famous television introductions?

The short clips that found the creative visionary illuminating the soon-to-start tale for his viewers, all to spotlight something interesting or unusual about what people were about to watch?

They're still iconic, to this day, as are the props he employed to lend a visual layer to his introduction. Certainly one of the most memorable models seen on Walt Disney's desk, during these intros, had to be that of the Nautilus, the impressive ship piloted by Captain Nemo himself in "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea."

If you watch the 1954 clip, you can still see the handsome presentation Nautilus sitting at Mr. Disney's side. But that very item will soon sit in the fresh collection of the highest bidder at "The Art of Entertainment" auction at Van Eaton Galleries on Saturday, May 4.

There are some 700 items going up on the block at the Sherman Oaks auction house, with some item representing Disney while others hail from a spectrum of important and entertaining fare, from D.C. superheroes to "Star Trek."

But the presentation Nautilus is being billed as one of the rarer treasures in the line-up, a true one-of-a-kind find for the Disneyphile who also happens to be a "20,000 Leagues" lover.

For Mr. Disney only filmed so many of those beloved TV introductions, and there were only so many models featured.

One of the best-known may fetch in the $20,000 to $30,000 range on May 4, or at least that's the initial estimate.

Will this be you? Or are you game to peruse what other finds will be going home with fans and collectors? Sail your own ship to this site now.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations