'Rare' Stan Lee Collection Goes to Auction in Beverly Hills

The chance to connect with the Amazing legend of Stan Lee, and some of the quintessential characters and comic books most associated with the superheroic creator so many unforgettable heroes and baddies? It's one fans won't want to pass up, as they pay tribute to the memory of Mr. Lee and his skyscraper-big legacy.



But you won't need to jump from web-to-web, nor skyscraper-to-skyscraper, to eye almost 20 treasures from a "rare collection" from a dedicated collector, for the items are going to auction on Nov. 16 and 17 in Beverly Hills.



Stan Lee passed away at age 95 on Nov. 12, and emotional tributes, both online and in real life, are already flowering. Some fans will likely look to this auction to play a part in their own reflections as they bid on, or at least admire, some hard-to-find comic books. Julien's Auctions is the house behind the event, which will be on the block at the Standard Oil Building, and online, too. Take a peek now at a few of the pieces sure to make everyone's Spidey senses tingle...