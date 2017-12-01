The only supermoon 2017 will see will be glowing over Southern California Sunday.

The supermoon, which will be 222,135 miles away from Earth, will be resplendently full beginning 7:46 a.m. PST. It will appear bigger and bigger until it is closest to Earth, reaching its perigee. That will occur just after midnight at 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Back in November of 2016, a supermoon was 221,523 miles away from Earth. Stargazers captured the following photos. Check out some of the photos of the rare sight as seen from Southern California and around the world, and send us your best shots -- after watching the photography tips video above -- at isee@nbcla.com.

