4 to Watch: Video Captures a Desert Rodent's Surprise Strategy for Survival

In a still image from video captured by researchers, a kangaroo rat is seen spin-kicking a rattlesnake in mid-air.

Viewed at full speed, a rattlesnake's attack on a kangaroo rat is a blur of activity that doesn't appear to end well for the little desert rodent. But when a team of Southern California researchers captured a more detailed look of the skirmish, they discovered a surprising defense strategy.

It's one of four stories we're featuring today.

SoCal Researchers' Video Answers a Predator-Prey Mystery

It's the classic predator-prey match-up. A stealthy rattlesnake, patiently waiting for the right moment to strike a seemingly unsuspecting and vulnerable kangaroo rat. What happened next in video captured by a team of SoCal researchers answered a question that had puzzled them for years.

Watch: 'Ninja' Kangaroo Rat Unleashes a Devastating Spin-Kick on Rattlesnake

Video captured by Southern California researchers shows the moment a rattlesnake strikes at a seemingly defenseless kangaroo rat. It turns out, the little rodent had a final surprising line of defense. (Published 5 hours ago)

California Man Sentenced for 'Swatting' Call That Led to Shooting

A California man was sentenced to prison Friday for a series of hoax emergency calls, including one that touched off a tragic chain of events in Kansas. The "swatting" call from Los Angeles stemmed from a dispute between two online gamers over a $1.50 bet. Click here for the full story.

LAPD Asks to Cancel Citizens' Concealed Weapons Permits

The Los Angeles Police Department has moved to cancel most of the few remaining concealed weapons permits in civilian hands, according to new filings in a decades-old legal case. Click here to read the report from the I-Team's Eric Leonard.

Fossil Find in Riverside County is an Ice Age Surprise

Mastodons, ice age relatives of elephants, have already been studied for more than 200 years, which makes a 10,000-year-old discovery southeast of LA all the more surprising. Here's why.