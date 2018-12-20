Real Life BFF's Lopez and Remini Make 'Second Act' the Perfect Girls Night Out Movie - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Real Life BFF's Lopez and Remini Make 'Second Act' the Perfect Girls Night Out Movie

Stars of "Second Act" tell us how their real life friendship translates on screen.

By Heather Brooker

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    'Second Act' Cast Interviews

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Jennifer Lopez stars alongside her real life BFF Leah Remini in "Second Act", a story about a 40-something woman who takes a leap of faith to get a better job when someone reinvents her identity. The pair tell us what makes their on screen friendship seem so genuine.

    "I feel like we bring the best out in each other, and I think you see that in this movie." Lopez said. "We brought our real relationship to the film."

    This modern-day "Working Girl" story follows Maya's (Lopez) friendship with Joan (Remini), and her relationship with boyfriend Trey, played adorably by Milo Ventimiglia. And, her relationship with a new work colleague Zoe (Vanessa Hudgens) who also happens to be her boss's daughter. Sounds almost like 3 movies in one? That's pretty much what you will get.

    "Second Act" is a comedy that hovers between friendship, romantic relationships, and family with all three having a moment to shine. And it's all woven around a lie Joan's son cooked up to help give Maya a "Cinderella" makeover.

    Will the lie work? Will she get her dream job, the guy and keep her old friends? You can pretty much guess what's happening in the second act, but stay for the third act just because it's fun to watch.

    "Second Act" stars Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia, and Vanessa Hudgens. It was directed by Peter Segal and opens nationwide December 21st.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices