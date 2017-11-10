Receive Free Medical Services at Health Fair

On Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, free wristbands will be distributed for a large health fair that will provide medical, dental, vision and preventive care services at no cost.



The fair, sponsored by Care Harbor, will be held on Nov. 17 to Nov. 19 at the REEF Exhibition Hall,. It will offer services to low-income residents in Los Angeles County and those who do not have health insurance. The fair hopes to help at least 1,200 people receive much-needed medical care.

But to receive this help, you will need to claim an official wristband which will be awarded this weekend.

The wristbands will be distributed in order of arrival, with each person receiving one wristband that will count for a single admission. The wristband cannot be removed without being destroyed, so the person who receives it will be the only one who can receive service at the clinic. Each patient can also choose the date they would like to visit fair, which will be reflected on the wristband.

Minors or patients who aren’t physically able to retrieve the wristband may have a caregiver claim one in their place and accompany the patient throughout the services. For more information on the fair click here.



These are the distribution locations for a wristband on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12:





Saturday, Nov. 11

Ted Watkins Park Fieldhouse

1335 E. 103rd St. Los Angeles





Sunday, Nov. 12

Los Angeles Trade Technical College

2115 South Grand Ave. Los Angeles