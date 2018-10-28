Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field after pitching during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Disappointment at Dodger Stadium…again.

At the end of the baseball season Clayton Kershaw retires to his ranch in Dallas, Texas where he rests and reflects on the previous campaign.

Last winter, Kershaw had to reflect on a season that came agonizingly close to a World Series title.

Kershaw pitched four scoreless innings of relief in a 5-1 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 7, and watched from the Dodgers dugout as the visiting team celebrated on the mound that the former MVP calls home.

Over the course of the next year, the sting of that loss did not abate. It stayed with Kershaw throughout the 2018 season. A year that featured a tough start as the Dodgers fell 10 games below .500 on May 14, only to fight and claw their way back to their sixth straight division title.

Kershaw knows the disappointment well, he's often been the guy on the mound when his team's been eliminated before, but this time the heartbreak feels like a punch in the gut.

After using the disappointment of last year as a spur all season long, Kershaw returned to the Fall Classic, with a chance to rewrite history as well as his own legacy.

Instead, he reopened the narrative that he wilts under the pressure of the postseason, in what could have been his final game in a Dodger uniform.

Kershaw surrendered home runs to Steve Pearce, Mookie Betts, and J.D. Martinez as the Boston Red Sox won their ninth World Series title in team history, 5-1, over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers knew the only way to rebound from a Game 7 loss was to win the World Series the following year. They battled through injuries, through heart conditions, and a rollercoaster ride of a season for the opportunity to salve their regret.

Only they didn't seize it for the second year in a row.

Steve Pearce, the World Series MVP, continued his hot hitting from Game 4, when he crushed a 91 MPH first pitch fastball from Kershaw over the wall in center field for a two-run homer in the first inning.

David Freese gave the Dodgers life when he cut the lead in half with his second leadoff homer of the postseason.

Los Angeles had an opportunity to tie the game when Freese hit a flyball to right field in his second at-bat that J.D. Martinez lost in the lights. The ball bounced behind him, and Freese ended up on third with a one-out triple.

However, Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez were unable to get him home, as they grounded out and flied out, to strand Freese on third and end the inning.

Mookie Betts added an insurance run for the Red Sox when he broke out of an 0-for-13 slump and hit his first postseason home run off a slider from Kershaw in the sixth inning.

Martinez, another American League MVP candidate, followed an inning later, with a solo shot to dead-center off Kershaw and the Red Sox prepared the champagne, as they opened up a three run lead with three innings remaining.

Kershaw suffered the loss for the second time in the series, surrendering four runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts in seven innings.

Pearce hit his second homer of the game, and his third in the last two games, when he hit a solo shot off reliever Pedro Baez in the eighth inning.

As one pitcher yielded to his postseason narrative, another one rewrote it, as David Price outdueled Kershaw, allowing only Freese's leadoff homer in the game.

Pitching on three days rest from his victory in Game 2 of the series, Price once again shut down the Dodgers lineup, allowing just one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in seven superb innings.

The 2018 Dodgers were defined by inconsistency, an inability to hit with runners in scoring position, and struggles against left-handed pitching. All three of those blemishes befell them in the World Series.

Similar to the 2017 World Series, the Dodgers held leads in three of the five games in the series, including two games they lost. Last year, the Dodgers led Games 2 and 5 against the Astros, only to relinquish leads on late-inning rallies by their rivals.

The Red Sox came-from-behind twice in the series, and relinquished only one lead, on an errant throw by Ian Kinsler, in Game 3. Other than that, they refused to go down without a fight.

You can't same the same about the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has found themselves in a 3-1 deficit in the World Series five different times in their franchise history, they have lost in five every single time.

On their journey to their fourth World Series crown in the last 15 years, the Red Sox could do no wrong.

They finished with 108 wins and the best record in baseball. They beat up on the rival Yankees in the ALDS, dethroned the champs in Houston in the ALCS, and then dispatched of the two-time NL pennant winners in five games in the World Series.

For Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, once a member of the Boston Red Sox when they broke the curse in 2004, he suffered the sting of defeat on the game's greatest stage for the second year in a row, bombarded by questions about his in-game decisions, and left to rethink them in another offseason full of regrets.

Somewhere in the visitor's clubhouse, soaked in champagne and beer, was Red Sox manager Alex Cora, celebrating in that exact location within the confines of Dodger Stadium for the second straight year.

After serving as a bench coach for the the Houston Astros in 2017, Cora knew what it took to win it all, and brought Boston back to the Promised Land.

As for Los Angeles, only the 1936 and 1937 New York Giants know the sting of having lost back-to-back World Series on their home soil.

Now the Dodgers join them.

