A crash on Pacific Coast Highway at Torrance Boulevard left four cars totaled Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.

A multiple vehicle crash in Redondo Beach left four cars mangled Wednesday as authorities asked drivers to avoid the area.

The crash occurred at Pacific Coast Highway and Torrance Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.

PCH was closed in both directions at the intersection.

The extent of injuries of those involved was not immediately clear.

Redondo Beach police were investigation.

