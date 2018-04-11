A carnival with rides, food trucks, music and more kicks off Thursday, April 11, 2018 in Redondo Beach.

SpringFest in Redondo Beach is back for its 36th year starting Thursday, offering a kids’ zone, carnival rides, gourmet food trucks for mom and dad, and music.

It’s a four-day fest in Aviation Park near the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center – you’ve seen the running track before as you cruise down Aviation Boulevard near Manhattan Beach Boulevard.

An estimated 40,000 will attend the spring event that has free parking, free admission and a bunch of stuff to do.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: Carnival rides, kids’ zone, food court, gourmet food trucks and music and entertainment.

When: April 12-15

Thursday: 5 - 11 p.m.

Friday: 5 - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Where: 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Cost: Free admission, free parking.

Good to Know: