SpringFest in Redondo Beach is back for its 36th year starting Thursday, offering a kids’ zone, carnival rides, gourmet food trucks for mom and dad, and music.
It’s a four-day fest in Aviation Park near the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center – you’ve seen the running track before as you cruise down Aviation Boulevard near Manhattan Beach Boulevard.
An estimated 40,000 will attend the spring event that has free parking, free admission and a bunch of stuff to do.
Here’s what you need to know:
What: Carnival rides, kids’ zone, food court, gourmet food trucks and music and entertainment.
When: April 12-15
- Thursday: 5 - 11 p.m.
- Friday: 5 - 11 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Where: 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Cost: Free admission, free parking.
Good to Know:
- All rides are $1 each on Thursday night.
- Wristbands are $30 each, valid Friday from 5 p.m.-11p p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Ride tickets are $1.25 each, or $25 for a book of 20 tickets, or $30 for a book of 36.
- Small rides cost 3 tickets.
- Medium rides cost 4 tickets.
- Large rides cost 5 tickets.