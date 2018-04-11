Free and Cheap: Redondo Beach’s 36th SpringFest Carnival - NBC Southern California
Free and Cheap: Redondo Beach’s 36th SpringFest Carnival

Free admission and parking!

By Heather Navarro

Published 50 minutes ago

    SpringFest
    A carnival with rides, food trucks, music and more kicks off Thursday, April 11, 2018 in Redondo Beach.

    SpringFest in Redondo Beach is back for its 36th year starting Thursday, offering a kids’ zone, carnival rides, gourmet food trucks for mom and dad, and music.

    It’s a four-day fest in Aviation Park near the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center – you’ve seen the running track before as you cruise down Aviation Boulevard near Manhattan Beach Boulevard.

    An estimated 40,000 will attend the spring event that has free parking, free admission and a bunch of stuff to do.

    Here’s what you need to know:

    What: Carnival rides, kids’ zone, food court, gourmet food trucks and music and entertainment.

    When: April 12-15

    • Thursday: 5 - 11 p.m.
    • Friday: 5 - 11 p.m.
    • Saturday: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

    Where: 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Redondo Beach, CA 90278

    Cost: Free admission, free parking.

    Good to Know:

    • All rides are $1 each on Thursday night.
    • Wristbands are $30 each, valid Friday from 5 p.m.-11p p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
    • Ride tickets are $1.25 each, or $25 for a book of 20 tickets, or $30 for a book of 36.
    • Small rides cost 3 tickets.
    • Medium rides cost 4 tickets.
    • Large rides cost 5 tickets.

