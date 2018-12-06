Refinery29's immersive pop-up experience 29Rooms is back on the West Coast!
The five-day experience in downtown Los Angeles wants you to "Expand Your Reality" while exploring 29 different spaces created in collaboration with artists, celebrities, dreamers and nonprofits.
From having a meaningful conversation with a stranger to writing a love letter to the world to dancing in a reimagined nightclub, the installations, performances and workshops aim to present you with a new way to connect with creativity, culture and community.
29Rooms is open at The Reef at 1933 S. Broadway through Dec. 9. Click here for ticket information.
Take a look inside the "funhouse of style, culture and technology" below.