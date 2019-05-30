Regal Theatres is Offering $1 Kid Movies All Summer Long

This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows characters Po, voiced by Jack Black, left, and his long-lost panda father Li, voiced by Bryan Cranston, in a scene from "Kung Fu Panda 3." (DreamWorks Animation via AP)

If you’re looking for something cheap, fun and cool to do with the kids this summer, it's hard to beat $1 movies in an air-conditioned theater.

Regal Theatres announced that it will be offering $1 movies on Tuesdays and Wednesday all summer long during its 2019 Summer Movie Express series.

Families can enjoy a lineup of kid flicks, including "Despicable Me," "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," "Secret Life of Pets," "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," "Kung Fu Panda 3" and many more.

Click here for Regal’s complete list of movies and to find a participating theater nearest to you. Southern California locations include: