Regal Theatres is Offering $1 Kid Movies All Summer Long

If you’re looking for something cheap, fun and cool to do with the kids this summer, it's hard to beat $1 movies in an air-conditioned theater.
Regal Theatres announced that it will be offering $1 movies on Tuesdays and Wednesday all summer long during its 2019 Summer Movie Express series.
Families can enjoy a lineup of kid flicks, including "Despicable Me," "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," "Secret Life of Pets," "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," "Kung Fu Panda 3" and many more.
Click here for Regal’s complete list of movies and to find a participating theater nearest to you. Southern California locations include:
- Regal LA Live & 4DX, 1000 W Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles
- Regal Edwards Alhambra Renaissance & IMAX, 1 East Main Street, Alhambra
- Regal Edwards South Gate & IMAX, 8630 Garfield Avenue, South Gate
- Regal Edwards Canyon Country, 18800 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita
- Regal Edwards Valencia Stadium 12 & IMAX, 24435 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita
- Regal Simi Valley Civic Center & IMAX, 2751 Tapo Cyn Road, Simi Valley
- Regal Edwards Cerritos, 12761 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos
- Regal Edwards West Covina, 1200 Lakes Drive, West Covina
- Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX, 7501 East Carson, Long Beach
- Regal La Habra, 1351 W. Imperial Hwy, La Habra