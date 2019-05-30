Regal Theatres is Offering $1 Kid Movies All Summer Long - NBC Southern California
Regal Theatres is Offering $1 Kid Movies All Summer Long

The 2019 Summer Movie Express is every Tuesday and Wednesday all summer long

By Staff Report

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    AP
    This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows characters Po, voiced by Jack Black, left, and his long-lost panda father Li, voiced by Bryan Cranston, in a scene from "Kung Fu Panda 3." (DreamWorks Animation via AP)

    If you’re looking for something cheap, fun and cool to do with the kids this summer, it's hard to beat $1 movies in an air-conditioned theater.

    Regal Theatres announced that it will be offering $1 movies on Tuesdays and Wednesday all summer long during its 2019 Summer Movie Express series.

    Families can enjoy a lineup of kid flicks, including "Despicable Me," "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," "Secret Life of Pets," "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," "Kung Fu Panda 3" and many more. 

    Click here for Regal’s complete list of movies and to find a participating theater nearest to you. Southern California locations include: 

     

    • Regal LA Live & 4DX, 1000 W Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles
    • Regal Edwards Alhambra Renaissance & IMAX, 1 East Main Street, Alhambra
    • Regal Edwards South Gate & IMAX, 8630 Garfield Avenue, South Gate
    • Regal Edwards Canyon Country, 18800 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita
    • Regal Edwards Valencia Stadium 12 & IMAX, 24435 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita
    • Regal Simi Valley Civic Center & IMAX, 2751 Tapo Cyn Road, Simi Valley
    • Regal Edwards Cerritos, 12761 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos
    • Regal Edwards West Covina, 1200 Lakes Drive, West Covina
    • Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX, 7501 East Carson, Long Beach
    • Regal La Habra, 1351 W. Imperial Hwy, La Habra

     

      

