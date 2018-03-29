Local photographer Ken Karagozian has been documenting the progress of the Los Angeles Transit Project since the 1990s.

Now, he's capturing the Regional Connector Transit Project expanding the Metro rails using digital and analogue photography.

The Regional Connector Project will extend the Little Tokyo/ArtsDistrict Station to the 7th Street/Metro Center in downtown Los Angeles. With the expansion of the rail lines, LA County residents will be able to travel from Azusa to Long Beach and from East Los Angeles to Monica a little easier.