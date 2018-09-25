You Can Now Register to Vote: Here are Some Tips

Election day is approaching, and SoCal residents are being urged across social media and beyond to register to vote.

Every American citizen residing in the country without a criminal record can register to vote starting Tuesday.

What to Do

1. Register to vote.

All states except North Dakota require citizens to register to vote. If you are not registered, do it before the deadline that your state imposes. Generally the limit is 30 days before the election.

Each state has its registration requirements, but in general everyone will ask for an official ID, a proof of address and fill out the corresponding "National Voter Registration Form." Some will also ask you to indicate your political affiliation.

To learn what the requirements of in your state, you can check the website of the Electoral Assistance Commission by clicking here for information in Spanish or here for information in English.

2. Confirm the progress of your registration.

Once registered you should review your registration data in your state or local election office weeks before the deadline in order to correct, if necessary, any errors.

3. Check what your polling place will be.

Be sure to locate and know the opening and closing hours of your polling place.

4. Know the identification requirements in your state.

Some states will ask for an identification at the time of voting.

5. Consider the early vote.

Some states allow voting in person before the day of the election. Find out if your state has early voting in person or via mail. If so, find out when it will be, where and how you can do it.

Southern California residents can find answers to most of their questions here at our Election Guide.