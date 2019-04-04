Religious Statue Vandalized in Chino Church

Authorities are looking for those responsible for breaking the head of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima outside St. Margaret Mary Church.

But it is not the first time that this temple is a victim of vandals, since once someone tried to burn the statue of the Virgin, and a few weeks ago they threw a stone through a glass window, leaving a hole in the image of the Virgin Mary.

Last month a video of a man causing damage to two statues of Our Lady of Lourdes three miles from Montclair was shown.

Detectives from the Chino Police are working with Montclair investigators to verify that the two crimes are related.

Father Mike says that the people in his church are not angry, adding that he and his parishioners are prepared to share a message of love.

"Catholics are preparing for Holy Week that is about an innocent person who receives all the poison, the hatred of the world, and does not react with hatred against them," Father Mike said.

There are no cameras that show what happened. Meanwhile, the church is still doing accounts of what the repairs will cost.

According to the priest, that statue and others will be moved soon as part of a project to update the church.