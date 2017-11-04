Relive Selena's Hollywood Star Ceremony in Photos

The late Selena Quintanilla was honored Friday with the 2,262nd Hollywood Walk of Fame star. As of 2015, Selena had sold more than 65 million albums worldwide, making her the best-selling artist in Latin music history.



Twenty-two years after her death, around 4,500 people, including family and celebrity admirers, gathered to pay tribute to the Tejano superstar, who continues to resonate with audiences to this day.

Selena Quintanilla's legacy is very much alive even 22 years after her death. The Mexican-American singer posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jane Yamamoto reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.