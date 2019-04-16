Remembering Selena on Her Birthday

Selena Quintanilla-Perez would have turned 48 Tuesday.
The Queen of Tejano music has a lasting impact and following to this day as her fans celebrate her life and legacy.
Last month, Forever 21 launched the White Rose Collection in honor of Selena. And in Dec. 2018, Netflix announced "Selena: The Series." The scripted TV show, developed alongside and executive produced by the Quintanilla family, does not yet have a premiere date.
In 2016, a wax figure of her was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, and MAC Cosmetics released a Selena-inspired collection. She was honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.
Quintanilla-Perez was 23 when she was shot to death in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1995. The shooter and founder of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Take a look back at photos from the life and career of the entertainment icon.