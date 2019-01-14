Renal Teen Prom Goes 'Glittery' in 2019

Young people who've missed their prom or other big events due to hospital visits or other issues surrounding kidney disease will party at their very own get-down gala, in Glendale.

What to Know Sunday, Jan. 20

Glendale Hilton

Created for young people dealing with kidney disease

Teenagers, and people just beyond their adolescent years, lead incredibly busy lives, as anyone who has a teen at home, or who happened to have been a teen at one point, knows for sure.

But what if a young person's packed schedule also included numerous medical appointments and even hospital stays? Other plans have a predictable way of being put aside when grappling with a health issue becomes essential, and even urgent.

There is, however, a yearly celebration created just for teenagers who are fighting kidney disease, and thus haven't been able to join "... pivotal social events at school."

It's the Renal Teen Prom, from the Renal Support Network, and it is open to young people between the ages of 14 to 24.

The 2019 prom has a sparkly theme — "All That Glitters" — and a celebrity guest who has made a point of stopping by over the last few years to show his support and have some fun: actor Jack Black.

The price for the prom for "attendees and one guest" is zero dollars. It's totally gratis to attend, as it has been for the past two decades.

Also gratis? The dresses that have been donated by those who support this event's big heart and big vision.

Rides to the prom are also complimentary, if the attendee lives in Los Angeles County.

Do you have a teen or young adult in your house who'd like to attend? The prom will dance into the Glendale Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 20. Details on signing up may be found here.

And, indeed, the prom is open to dress donation, if you have a fancy prom frock to give. Find out the details now.

Prom founder Lori Hartwell missed out on some important social moments of her own youth due to kidney disease, and was thus inspired to create something truly special and uplifting for those young people going through the same journey.

The Renal Teen Prom is, above all, about "hope and survivorship," says Ms. Hartwell, important and community-strengthening concepts that everyone can take to heart.

