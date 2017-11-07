Rental Bikes Now Available in Griffith Park for $1 Per Hour - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Rental Bikes Now Available in Griffith Park for $1 Per Hour

The bicycles are rented from a dockless bike-share system, meaning riders can pick up and drop off the bikes anywhere in the park's service area

By KPCC

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rental Bikes Now Available in Griffith Park for $1 Per Hour
    AP Photo/Jason Redmond, File
    In this file photo, two women hike in Griffith Park near the Hollywood sign.

    Visitors can now rent a bike and go for a ride in Griffith Park -- that is, if you don't mind riding on hills.

    The park in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood is the city's newest location where you can pick up a short-term bike rental, NBC4's media partner KPCC reports.

    The bicycles are rented from a dockless bike-share system, which means riders can pick up and drop off the bikes anywhere in the park's service area rather than returning them to a designated station. 

    The dockless bikes are operated by a Chinese company called ofo. To rent one, riders must download the app which helps them locate the nearest bike and then scan a barcode to unlock the wheels. 

    The cost? Ofo charges $1 for an hour of use. 

    Read more at KPCC

    Published 3 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices