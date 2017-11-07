Rental Bikes Now Available in Griffith Park for $1 Per Hour

In this file photo, two women hike in Griffith Park near the Hollywood sign.

Visitors can now rent a bike and go for a ride in Griffith Park -- that is, if you don't mind riding on hills.

The park in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood is the city's newest location where you can pick up a short-term bike rental, NBC4's media partner KPCC reports.

The bicycles are rented from a dockless bike-share system, which means riders can pick up and drop off the bikes anywhere in the park's service area rather than returning them to a designated station.

The dockless bikes are operated by a Chinese company called ofo. To rent one, riders must download the app which helps them locate the nearest bike and then scan a barcode to unlock the wheels.

The cost? Ofo charges $1 for an hour of use.

