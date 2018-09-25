Burglary at Residence Owned by Singer Rihanna

LAPD officers responded to a residential burglary investigation Tuesday night on the 7800 block of Hillside Avenue in the Hollywood Hills at a home owned by singer Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty.

It was unclear if the singer still owned the home, but the same home had been burglarized as recently as May of 2018, and the singer was identified as the owner at the time.

LAPD confirmed that property was stolen from the residence Tuesday night, but it was not immediately clear whether the singer was in town.

When Newschopper4 Bravo arrived over the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m., the home's burglary alarm system could be seen flashing with police congregating outside the home.

LAPD said they responded to a call at 9:35 p.m.