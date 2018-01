The Los Angeles County Fire Department was responding Wednesday to a report of a landslide affecting a three-story home in Malibu.

The call came in around 3:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of Hume Road, fire officials said.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed that the retaining wall had given way in the backyard.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

