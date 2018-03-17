One person was killed and another person was transported to a hospital Saturday following a shooting at the Oaks Shopping Center in Thousand Oaks.

The Ventura County Fire Department is assisting the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department at the shopping mall.

"The incident is static," the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted shortly after 3 p.m.

Shoppers were advised they could seek safety at the VCFD Fire station 30 across the street.





The Thousand Oaks Police Department was also on the scene.

"The situation is contained and there is no threat to the public," the Thousand Oaks Station tweeted.

This is a developing story.